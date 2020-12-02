Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 9,265 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 224,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.72.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $180.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

