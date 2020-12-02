Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416,307 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

