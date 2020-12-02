Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.66 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 79,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

