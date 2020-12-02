Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $712,318.

NYSE A opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $118.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.