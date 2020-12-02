Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,767 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 105.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

UHS opened at $130.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

