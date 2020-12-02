Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,020 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liquidity Services by 129.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 45,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.