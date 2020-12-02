Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 80,789 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,789 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NRG Energy by 258.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,613 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $122,766,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,924.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 285.7% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,992,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

