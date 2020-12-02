Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,222 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 35.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $44,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW stock opened at $116.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.34. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CW. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

