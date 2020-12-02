Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 57.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,133 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 181.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $142.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

