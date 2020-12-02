ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 228,022 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 170,568 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 133,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 97,269 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

COP opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.