Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

CNSL stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.36. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 61,006 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 18.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 51.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 345,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.