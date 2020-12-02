Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). Constellium posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CSTM opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 68.6% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 155.0% in the second quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 511,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Constellium by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 364,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

