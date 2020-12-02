Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in November

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CTGO stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. Contango Ore has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $17.01.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska.

