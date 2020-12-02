Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Short Interest Update

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CTGO opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. Contango Ore has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $17.01.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.