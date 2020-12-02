Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Short Interest Update

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of CTGO opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. Contango Ore has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $17.01.
Contango Ore Company Profile
