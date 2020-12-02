Contrasting Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arista Investors and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies $16.65 billion 3.54 $1.74 billion $4.66 24.97

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Arista Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Investors and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 11.91% 31.20% 7.96%

Volatility and Risk

Arista Investors has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Arista Investors and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 1 6 7 0 2.43

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus price target of $113.43, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than Arista Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Arista Investors on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Investors

Arista Investors Corp. administers and manages New York statutory disability benefits, New Jersey temporary disability benefits, and Hawaii temporary disability insurance. It offers employee benefits coverage, such as critical illness coverage, dental insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, and vision insurance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in New York, New York.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

