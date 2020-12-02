Contrasting Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) & Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) and Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and Jutal Offshore Oil Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 3 5 0 2.63 Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $9.93, indicating a potential upside of 43.89%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Profitability

This table compares Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 1.00% 9.51% 7.50% Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $241.69 million 1.29 $52.01 million $1.32 5.23 Jutal Offshore Oil Services $254.76 million 0.55 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats Jutal Offshore Oil Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and real-time inventory management software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names. It serves oil and natural gas exploration and production, and oilfield service companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Company Profile

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is engaged in providing integrated professional services to offshore oil & gas as well as shipbuilding industries. The Company offers its services. Its oil & gas services comprise construction of oil and gas facilities; technical support services; design, procurement and fabrication of oil & gas processing equipment and procurement services. Services provided by Jutal to the shipbuilding industry include tank coating and general coating, electrical installation and commissioning, fabrication of steel structures and pipelines and comprehensive project management. Services for civil and engineering industry include design, supply and installation of aluminum alloy formwork and large system steel formwork for concrete construction, as well as design, fabrication and installation of steel structures in high-rise buildings, bridges and various podiums and halls. Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, Peoples’ Republic of China.

