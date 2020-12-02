Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.20

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 513700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of $49.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, focuses on the exploration and development of copper in Canada and the United States. It principally holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project located in Miami, Arizona.

