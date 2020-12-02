Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$1.60 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a report published on Saturday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.45 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research report on Saturday. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.68.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock opened at C$1.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$1.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,163,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,148,013.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,000 shares of company stock worth $117,690.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

