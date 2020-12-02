CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $125.10 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.62.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

