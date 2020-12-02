Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,226,507 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.30% of Covanta worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVA opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. Covanta Holding Co. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Covanta’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,920.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

