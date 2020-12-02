Cowen Lowers Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Market Perform

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Shares of CRSR opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.91.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.19 million. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $8,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.