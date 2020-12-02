Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $142.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.