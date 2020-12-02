Credit Suisse Group Lowers Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) to Underperform

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OEZVY. Societe Generale cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays cut Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Verbund stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Verbund has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

