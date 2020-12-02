Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.48 million and a PE ratio of 13.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 126,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

