Critical Analysis: Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) & Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN)

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) and Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quanex Building Products and Technology General’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanex Building Products $893.84 million 0.76 -$46.73 million $0.95 21.89 Technology General N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Technology General has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quanex Building Products.

Profitability

This table compares Quanex Building Products and Technology General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanex Building Products -1.75% 9.90% 4.83% Technology General N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Quanex Building Products has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology General has a beta of 6.78, indicating that its share price is 578% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quanex Building Products and Technology General, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanex Building Products 0 0 3 0 3.00 Technology General 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quanex Building Products presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential downside of 21.47%. Given Quanex Building Products’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quanex Building Products is more favorable than Technology General.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Quanex Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Quanex Building Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Technology General shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quanex Building Products beats Technology General on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. It also provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. The company sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Technology General

Technology General Corporation engages in the manufacture of deep-drawn metal-formed products, and ice crushing and shaving equipment; manufacture and distribution of spray coating and industrial mixer systems; and sale of its products to various users primarily in the United States. It operates in three divisions: Precision Metalform, Eclipse Systems, and Clawson Machine. The Precision Metalform division manufactures various deep drawn metal components used primarily in the writing instruments industry and cosmetic industry. The Eclipse Systems division manufactures products, including spray coating systems, and industrial air-driven and electric mixers. Its spray coating systems are used primarily for coating industrial products and the industrial mixers are used in the chemical and food processing industries. The Clawson Machine division produces a line of ice crushing equipment that is used by hotels, restaurants, cruise liners, and related sectors. The company markets its products directly and through a network of distributors. It also owns and leases its buildings to industrial tenants. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Franklin, New Jersey.

