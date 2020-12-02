Critical Review: Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) versus Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -1.88, meaning that its stock price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jumia Technologies has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Capstone Technologies Group and Jumia Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Jumia Technologies 1 4 1 0 2.00

Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 62.24%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Jumia Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $180.10 million 11.79 -$253.89 million ($3.41) -8.16

Capstone Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -120.62% -135.39% -71.35%

Summary

Jumia Technologies beats Capstone Technologies Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstone Technologies Group Company Profile

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc., an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff. It also provides high education to its students with focusing on cultural skills in Chinese and English, as well as curriculum. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China. As of December 6, 2016, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Capstone Technologies, Inc..

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

