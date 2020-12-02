CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.27. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 411.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

