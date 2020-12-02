CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $105.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.84.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $90.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $93.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

