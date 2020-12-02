CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.00

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 4052073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.18.

Get CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) alerts:

In other CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) news, insider Peter Tyler sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £12,500 ($16,331.33). Also, insider Christopher Jones sold 56,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £2,827.80 ($3,694.54).

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.