Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Short Interest Down 99.8% in November

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CTDH stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Cyclo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $25,050.00. Insiders have sold 3,065,838 shares of company stock worth $507,314 in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

