Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cypress Environmental Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE CELP opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.