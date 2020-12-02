Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the October 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CELP opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.56. Cypress Environmental Partners has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.13.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

