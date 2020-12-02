Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Daiwa Securities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

DSEEY opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.78. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

