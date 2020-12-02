Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in November

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Daiwa Securities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

