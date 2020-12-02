Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.
Shares of Danaher stock opened at $225.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.41 and a 200 day moving average of $200.83. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after acquiring an additional 922,949 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,842,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,534,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
