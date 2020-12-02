Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $225.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.41 and a 200 day moving average of $200.83. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after acquiring an additional 922,949 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,842,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,534,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

