Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.85

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $48.28, with a volume of 1415123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Roth Capital increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

