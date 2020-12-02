Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 362.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after buying an additional 3,032,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,864,000 after buying an additional 506,450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,406,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $2,869,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,716 shares in the company, valued at $17,110,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,116,263 shares of company stock worth $115,461,769. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3,187.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

