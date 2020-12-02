DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised DCP Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

NYSE DCP opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.86.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

