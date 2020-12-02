Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.73.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,689 shares of company stock worth $3,954,259. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

