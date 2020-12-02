Denarius Hits One Day Trading Volume of $104.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $104.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000875 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Denarius Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,439,898 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.