DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for DENSO in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. DENSO has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

