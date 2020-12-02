Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DWVYF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

DWVYF opened at $43.00 on Friday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.