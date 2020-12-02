Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $139.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. BidaskClub upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

JBHT stock opened at $135.66 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.64 and a 200 day moving average of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

