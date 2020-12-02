Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Target Price to $315.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $283.18 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

