Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €34.20 by Baader Bank

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) has been assigned a €34.20 ($40.24) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.96 ($47.01).

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) alerts:

ETR:DBAN opened at €34.00 ($40.00) on Monday. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 12 month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 12 month high of €42.50 ($50.00). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $511.50 million and a P/E ratio of 59.44.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.