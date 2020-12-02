Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

