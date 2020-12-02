DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,885 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $19,054,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,697,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 67.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after buying an additional 165,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 135.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $1,824,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

