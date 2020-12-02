DigixDAO Price Reaches $114.50 on Top Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $16.24 million and approximately $189,625.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for about $114.50 or 0.00604904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00435816 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00021204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00027252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 141,811 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

