Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $749.00

Shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 749 ($9.79) and last traded at GBX 723 ($9.45), with a volume of 324914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 735 ($9.60).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Dignity plc (DTY.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 590.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 418.09.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity plc (DTY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity plc (DTY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.