Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.83.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,439 shares of company stock worth $10,772,177. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.68.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

